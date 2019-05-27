Donald Trump Continues Criticizing ‘Disaster’ Joe Biden in Japan

President Donald Trump continued criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden during his trip to Japan, despite widespread criticism from American media.

Reuters reporter Jeff Mason questioned Trump’s comment on Twitter where the president praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s view of Joe Biden.

“Well, Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record,” Trump replied. “I think I agree with him on that.”

Trump commented on Biden during a press conference with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

In a follow-up question, Mason asked Trump if he concerned about the reaction to the comment, as critics accused the president siding with a dictator over a former vice president of the United States.

“I don’t take sides as to who I’m in favor or who I’m not, but I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster,” Trump replied. “His administration, with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things, whether it was economy, whether it was military, defense. No matter what it was, they had a lot problems. So, I’m not a fan.”