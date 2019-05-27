Elizabeth Warren: ‘I Don’t Do Polls’ on My Policy Proposals

Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday that she does not poll-test her policy proposals.

Sen. Warren claimed on Sunday evening in Salem, Iowa, that she does not poll her policy proposals.

“I don’t do polls for myself,” the Massachusetts senator said. “How many polls did I do before I ran for president? Zero. How many have I run since I’ve been in the race for president? Zero.”

In a field of Democrat presidential candidates who have primarily agreed on progressive policy prescriptions such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, Warren has attempted to set herself apart as the thought leader of the presidential candidates. Warren has proposed eliminating up to $50,000 of student debt for those who make less than $100,000 and breaing up America’s largest technology companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

“I know what I’m out here fighting for. But I’ve watched the national polls on that wealth tax, and paying off — forgiving, canceling the student loan debt, and it’s popular with more than two out of every three Americans,” Warren continued. “That’s Americans; that’s not just Democrats.” Despite her claim that she does not poll-test her proposals, a Politico/Morning Consult survey found that 56 percent of American voters support Warren’s student debt relief program and 27 percent of voters oppose the proposal. A Quinnipiac poll found that 57 percent of voters approve of her student debt relief program, while 40 percent disapprove. Although a majority of voters approve Warren’s policy proposals, Warren and other 2020 Democrats trail behind former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a Quinnipiac poll. “Biden is the top pick for the party nomination among 35 percent of Democrats or voters leaning Democratic,” Quinnipiac wrote. “Sanders has 16 percent, with 13 percent for Warren, eight percent for Harris and five percent for Buttigieg. No other Democrat tops three percent, with most less than one percent. “