Joe Biden M.I.A. on Memorial Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president in 2020, but he did not appear for any Memorial Day events on Monday.

There were no events on Biden’s public schedule the entire Memorial Day weekend, at a time when presidential candidates typically march in Memorial Day parades, meet with the troops, or visit a cemetery to honor the fallen.

The former vice president has not held a campaign rally since last Saturday in Philadelphia.

“I promise you this – no one – no one – is going to work longer and campaign harder to win your trust and support than this son of Catherine Eugenia and Joseph Biden!” Biden boasted in his speech.

After attending a pair of fundraisers early last week in Florida, the former vice president went dark.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg attended a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony and a parade in South Bend, Indiana, on Monday, and Sen. Bernie Sanders held a series of ice cream socials with voters in New Hampshire on Monday and outlined his anti-war foreign policy on Sunday.

Biden issued a statement on Twitter to recognize Memorial Day, but where he spent the weekend is unclear:

Every #MemorialDay, Jill and I remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. Our troops are the heart, soul, & spine of America—may we never fail to honor the memory of those who have fallen and ensure their spirit lives on in both our words and deeds. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2019

While in Japan, Trump hit Joe Biden for being a “disaster” as vice president and agreed with Kim Jong-un’s description of him as a “low IQ” person.

Democrats and establishment media critics of the president were horrified by Trump’s statements, but Biden did not break his vacation to respond.