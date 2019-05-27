President Donald Trump has offered to help assist “Rolling Thunder,” the famed motorcycle ride, to continue operating in Washington, DC, after hearing that the event may cease its operations.

The president responded with his offer after hearing that the 30-year-old event may have to come to an end due to the rising costs of permits and other expenses in the nation’s capital, Fox News reported.

“The Great Patriots of Rolling Thunder WILL be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year, & hopefully for many years to come. It is where they want to be & where they should be. Have a wonderful time today. Thank you to our great men & women of the Pentagon for working it out!” the president tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump said he would work with the powers that be in D.C. to make sure the long-running patriotic motorcycle event could continue, and he tweeted his surprise that the event could be having trouble with the permitting process.

“Can’t believe that Rolling Thunder would be given a hard time with permits in Washington, D.C. They are great Patriots who I have gotten to know and see in action. They love our Country and love our Flag. If I can help, I will!” Trump wrote.

On the Monday broadcast of Fox & Friends, event founder and Vietnam veteran Artie Muller said he looks forward to meeting with the president about his event. But he also noted that he and his group intend to hold similar rides in cities all across the nation starting next year.

Muller also noted that the event had been offered a $200,000 donation from Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, to keep his motorcycle ride rolling in the nation’s capital.

“I just want you to know how much we appreciate your mission. Remembering is too important to forget,” Worcester said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.