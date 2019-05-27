JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Trump Rips Time Magazine’s Ian Bremmer for Attributing Fake Quote to Him

(INSET: Professor Ian Bremmer) TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a news conference with Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, at Akasaka Palace on May 27, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images)
Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty, Ian Bremmer/Facebook
JOSHUA CAPLAN

President Trump on Monday ripped into Time Magazine columnist Ian Bremmer for attributing a fake quote to him and proposed changing U.S. libel laws be to better hold the media “accountable.”

“.@ianbremmer now admits that he MADE UP ‘a completely ludicrous quote,’” attributing it to me. This is what’s going on in the age of Fake News,” the president tweeted while in Japan. “People think they can say anything and get away with it. Really, the libel laws should be changed to hold Fake News Media accountable!”

In a now-deleted tweet, Bremmer quoted the president stating that “Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden.” When pressed on the quote’s veracity, Bremmer, also a professor at New York University, replied that the quote was “plausible” and represents the “state of media and the twitterverse today.”

“And yet kinda plausible,” Bremmer tweet. “Especially on twitter, where people automatically support whatever political position they have. That’s the point.”

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy captured screenshots of Bremmer’s remarks.

While in Tokyo, the president said he smiled when North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden a “Swampman Joe” and a “low IQ individual & worse.”

Bremmer eventually apologized for fabricating the quote, tweeting on Tuesday morning: “My tweet yesterday about Trump preferring Kim Jong Un to Biden as President was meant in jest. The President correctly quoted me as saying it was a “completely ludicrous” statement. I should have been clearer. My apologies.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.