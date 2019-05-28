JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Donald Trump, Jr. to Roy Moore: You Cannot Run for Senate Again in Alabama

In this Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, Roy Moore speaks to the media after he rode in on a horse to vote in Gallant, Ala. Moore says he’s considering a fresh run for Senate in 2020. That’s prompting national Republican leaders to signal that they’d try again to prevent their …
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
MATTHEW BOYLE
Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., had a clear message for Judge Roy Moore as the former 2017 U.S. Senate nominee mulls another Alabama senatorial bid: You cannot run for the seat you lost in 2017.

Trump, Jr., in response to Moore tweeting about considering another run for the Senate, made it clear to the failed 2017 candidate that the president’s allies do not want Moore to run again:

Others close with Trump, Jr., jumped in quickly thereafter to pile on Moore:

Moore lost the U.S. Senate special election to Democrat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2017 amid a storm of allegations against him from his younger days that he allegedly had relations with underage women. Moore’s denial of the allegations was not enough to overcome the media firestorm that swept Jones into office, and for the first time in decades a U.S. Senate seat in deep-red Alabama fell into the hands of the Democrats.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), the current GOP frontrunner for the GOP nomination to take on Jones in 2020, had said in an earlier interview that he expected Moore to run again for the nomination. Byrne, however, said he expected Moore to not win because of the fact that he lost the general election last time.

In response to that, Moore suggested that Byrne was “worried”:

He also said he would beat Jones:

But it was in response to that tweet that Trump, Jr., promptly noted that Moore failed to do it last time.

