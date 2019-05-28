President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., had a clear message for Judge Roy Moore as the former 2017 U.S. Senate nominee mulls another Alabama senatorial bid: You cannot run for the seat you lost in 2017.

Trump, Jr., in response to Moore tweeting about considering another run for the Senate, made it clear to the failed 2017 candidate that the president’s allies do not want Moore to run again:

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. https://t.co/Twg9isFRkY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

Others close with Trump, Jr., jumped in quickly thereafter to pile on Moore:

They are not having a good afternoon over at @RealJudgeMoore headquarters (someplace at least 300 yards away from any elementary school or shopping mall). https://t.co/wmRhw3SDv5 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 28, 2019

Narrator: “…And thus, in true Trump-era fashion, Roy Moore’s decades-long career in Alabama politics came to an end—on Twitter.” https://t.co/Z9b0LaMZOB — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) May 28, 2019

Agreed: Donald Trump Jr․ blasts Roy Moore: 'It's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge https://t.co/qnVVwzHZyu via @washtimes — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 28, 2019

The only people in Alabama who are excited by the possibility of another run for office by @RealJudgeMoore are Democrats. https://t.co/cjMXtK6UaJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 28, 2019

Moore lost the U.S. Senate special election to Democrat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2017 amid a storm of allegations against him from his younger days that he allegedly had relations with underage women. Moore’s denial of the allegations was not enough to overcome the media firestorm that swept Jones into office, and for the first time in decades a U.S. Senate seat in deep-red Alabama fell into the hands of the Democrats.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), the current GOP frontrunner for the GOP nomination to take on Jones in 2020, had said in an earlier interview that he expected Moore to run again for the nomination. Byrne, however, said he expected Moore to not win because of the fact that he lost the general election last time.

"I welcome [Judge Moore] to the race,” @BradleyByrne says, adding that Moore can't win the GOP nomination. “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because he was our nominee in 2017, and we don’t need to do that again." https://t.co/KqGZ9P5fwO — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 28, 2019

In response to that, Moore suggested that Byrne was “worried”:

What is Bradley so worried about? https://t.co/G0kgj4caIP — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

He also said he would beat Jones:

He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones. — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

But it was in response to that tweet that Trump, Jr., promptly noted that Moore failed to do it last time.