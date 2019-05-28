Houston Police Chief: Permitless Carry Will ‘Embolden’ Gang Members

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo opposes a legislation allowing permitless carry for self defense on grounds that he believes it would “embolden” gang members.

His comments are in reference to legislation which would allow Texans to carry a handgun open or concealed without a permit for one week after a natural disaster is declared in the state. The Dallas Morning News reports that the legislation was passed by state lawmakers and is now sitting on Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) desk.

Texas already allows the carry of long guns without a permit. This means a Texas resident not barred from gun possession can legally carry an a lever action rifle, an AR-15, a pump shotgun, etc., without any permit in places where firearms are no prohibited. But handgun owners are required to have a permit for open or concealed carry. State Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) is pushing for the week-long, post-natural disaster carry period for handguns so Texans under duress can carry a gun for protection, regardless of whether they have a permit.

But Chief Art Acevedo says this will “embolden” gang members:

We experienced one of the worst disasters in Texas history during Harvey. The World watched as we all came together. This bill wasn’t needed then & isn’t needed now. This will embolden 20,000+ gang members & will not help LE. Let’s hope it isn’t signed. https://t.co/nIKlxP0s5C — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 27, 2019

Acevedo, a gun control advocate, is promoting the same doomsday scenario that other gun control advocates promoted when permitless carry was pushed in their respective states. The gist of the argument is that criminals will carry a gun if no permit is required.

The doomsday scenarios regarding permitless carry have not materialized in real life.

State Sens. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) and Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) joined Democrats in voting against the push to allow Texans to permitless carry for self-defense following a natural disaster.

