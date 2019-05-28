Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke apologized to 2018 campaign staff for being a “giant asshole” in a documentary on his failed Senate campaign that airs Tuesday on HBO.

“I know I was a giant asshole to be around sometimes, and you all never allowed my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen,” O’Rourke told top campaign staffers huddled backstage after losing his 2018 Senate challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). The Daily Beast reported the quote that was captured the night he lost to Cruz and included in the documentary Running with Beto.

“Running with Beto,” directed by David Modigliani, premiered at SXSW according to the report.

O’Rourke told the 2018 staffers backstage that he was “very, very lucky, and I love you guys more than you’ll ever know” just before delivering his concession speech in El Paso, Texas.

The clip of O’Rourke was provided to the Daily Beast ahead of HBO airing the documentary:

At the SXSW premier of Running with Beto, the failed 2018 Democrat Senate candidate told the audience that the director had asked him to do the documentary at a breakfast in Austin. “I was like, what the fuck, I mean, we’re running for Senate and if you want to bring a camera along sometimes,” O’Rourke recalled, adding, according to the report, that he didn’t think the result would be what it was.

Road manager Cynthia Cano takes the brunt of O’Rourke’s ire, according to the Beast report. O’Rourke is said to lay into Cano in front of other staff, blaming her for a host of troubles including accusations that she didn’t prep him well enough for campaign events. The report notes, “Cano views Beto’s penchant for going long in his speeches and wanting to speak with every single constituent and/or person with a microphone as the reason for his constant tardiness and lack of prep time, which appears to be the more likely culprit.”

The HBO documentary airs Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook