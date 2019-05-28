JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Troops Wearing ‘Make Aircrew Great Again’ Patch Triggers Outrage from Left

A US Marine wearing a badge listens to US President Donald Trump during a Memorial Day event aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) in Yokosuka on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
KRISTINA WONG

Mass outrage on the left ensued after photos emerged of United States sailors aboard the USS Wasp wearing “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches with President Trump’s likeness on them.

The images were first reported by White House reporters traveling with the president on his trip to Japan, where he stopped at a U.S. military base in Yokosuka:

After the photos surfaced online, leftist commentators and pundits began calling for the airmen to be punished, claiming they had violated the U.S. Military Code of Justice (UMCJ) for engaging in political activity while in uniform.

One man who calls himself a “liberal provocateur” tried to alert their commander:

He had also called them wearing the patch “fascism,” and asked if they had “armbands, too”:

Another leftist dug up photos to confirm whether the patches were actually real, and found they have been worn since at least September 2017:

One professor worried that the military was not loyal to civilian control and the Constitution, and was now “part of a presidential personality cult”:

Leftists were similarly outraged when Trump visited a U.S. base in Iraq last year for Christmas. Several troops had “Make America Great Again” hats, which drew claims they had violated UMCJ again. Some speculated that Trump’s staff had brought the hats with them and distributed them.

The U.S. Air Force later said the airmen were not in violation of the UMCJ. “There is no rule against Airmen bringing personal items to be signed by the president,” U.S. Air Forces Europe said in a statement.

There have been other shows of support for Trump from the military that have not garnered as much attention. In January, Trump was greeted by a standing ovation at the Pentagon, and an attendee waving a MAGA hat. One source said the attendee was a female in a military uniform.

Kristina Wong is Breitbart News’ Pentagon correspondent. Follow her at @kristina_wong. Reach her at kristinawong@protonmail.com.

