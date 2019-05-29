After Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his first public comments since concluding his Russia probe, CNN and MSNBC personalities took to social media to share their thoughts.

CNN’s Don Lemon shared a quote from Mueller’s statement and told his audience to “read that over and over” to draw a conclusion.

“ # RobertMueller, ‘If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ Read that over and over and draw your own conclusion,” Lemon said in a tweet.

#RobertMueller, “If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” Read that over and over and draw your own conclusion. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 29, 2019

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted on Twitter, where he shared two individual quotes from Mueller’s statement and included the well-known Latin term “Res ipsa loquitur,” which translates to “the thing speaks for itself.”

1. “Charg­ing the pres­i­dent with a crime was not an op­tion that we could con­sider.” 2. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." Res ipsa loquitur. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2019

Scarborough also boasted about the change of his Twitter bio, which now reads: “’Charging the president with a crime was not something that we could consider.’ ~Robert Mueller”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo sounded off in a series of tweets and claimed that after Mueller’s public statement, a positive “spin” in favor of President Trump “won’t work.”

“The spin won’t work after that public statement,” Cuomo stated in a tweet. “All they can do now is attack mueller. And real conservatives will have to surrender a lot of dignity to do that in support of this potus.”

The spin won’t work after that public statement. All they can do now is attack mueller. And real conservatives will have to surrender a lot of dignity to do that in support of this potus https://t.co/MZ0ipWl2Fp — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

Quoting a tweet from Michigan Republican Justin Amash, Cuomo claimed, “Mueller was generous in his assessment of Barr’s intentions” and questioned how Congress would react.

“And Barr will also be in their sites because he apparently misrepresented why mueller didn’t indict potus,” Cuomo said in a separate tweet. “Mueller was generous in his assessment of Barr’s intentions…how will congress react?”

And Barr will also be in their sites because he apparently misrepresented why mueller didn’t indict potus. Mueller was generous in his assessment of Barr’s intentions…how will congress react? https://t.co/A0Rdao3n9A — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

CNN’s John Berman claimed what Mueller wrote in his report “was lost on many…and obscured by others.”

“In and of itself, the fact that Mueller felt need to come out and repeat exactly what is written in the report illustrates the fact that what he wrote was lost on many…and obscured by others,” Berman said in a tweet.

In and of itself, the fact that Mueller felt need to come out and repeat exactly what is written in the report illustrates the fact that what he wrote was lost on many…and obscured by others. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 29, 2019

Berman also quoted President Trump’s “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report” tweet and said, “Exactly and specifically what Mueller did NOT say.”

Exactly and specifically what Mueller did NOT say. https://t.co/QO056mSbd8 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 29, 2019

In a quote tweet from MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, she agreed with Scarborough’s claim that “Trump would have been indicted if he weren’t president.”