CNN’s Chris Cuomo Mock’s Rape Survivor’s Pro-2nd Amendment Views

CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocked rape survivor Kimberly Corban’s pro-Second Amendment views by tweeting, “Only in America.”

Cuomo’s tweet was sent in response to an NRATV ad Corban did, where she stressed that those who wish to harm her or her family will “have to come through [her] firearm first.”

"I'm a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first." —Kim Corban #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/c2tWBeOi18 — NRATV (@NRATV) May 29, 2019

Corban was raped while unarmed on at the University of Northern Colorado in 2006. She was scared of owning guns before the horrid incident occurred, but during the assault she realized that without a gun “there was no way [she] could fight back.”

Meghan McCain came to Corban’s defense after Cuomo mocked her, tweeting:

Kim Corban is a rape survivor who is now choosing to tell her story & arm and protect herself. I think a real question is why so many men in the media always treat conservative women like our values, life experiences and perspective is some kind of joke. Like we are valued less. https://t.co/ky9QImMOeI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 29, 2019

