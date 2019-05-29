CNN’s Chris Cuomo Mock’s Rape Survivor’s Pro-2nd Amendment Views

AWR HAWKINS

CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocked rape survivor Kimberly Corban’s pro-Second Amendment views by tweeting, “Only in America.”

Cuomo’s tweet was sent in response to an NRATV ad Corban did, where she stressed that those who wish to harm her or her family will “have to come through [her] firearm first.”

Corban was raped while unarmed on at the University of Northern Colorado in 2006. She was scared of owning guns before the horrid incident occurred, but during the assault she realized that without a gun “there was no way [she] could fight back.”

Meghan McCain came to Corban’s defense after Cuomo mocked her, tweeting:

