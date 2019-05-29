Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) reacted Wednesday to special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public comments after concluding his investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately,” said the 2020 presidential hopeful in a series of tweets:

He continued, “I’ve been asking for Mueller’s testimony—today he made his views clear”:

In another tweet, Booker claimed the Trump administration has “continued to stonewall” Congress, and he reaffirmed his belief that impeachment proceedings should begin.

“This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward”:

As to if the Trump campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election, Mueller said Wednesday, “There was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy.”

As reported by Breitbart News’s Joshua Caplan, “Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday that he appreciates that Attorney General William Barr made his report ‘largely public’ and does not question Barr’s ‘good faith’ in such a decision.”

