DHS Releases 5K Illegal Aliens into U.S. Over Memorial Day Weekend

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released about 5,000 border crossers and illegal aliens over Memorial Day weekend into the United States, the latest federal data reveals.

From May 22 to May 27, DHS released 5,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities in the interior of the U.S. For the last six days, the data finds, DHS officials released almost 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the country every day.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

In the last week, about 2,000 of the 5,000 border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. went to El Paso, Texas. Another 1,500 were dropped off in Phoenix, Arizona,while 1,000 were left in San Antonio, Texas, and 500 were left in San Diego, California.

In the last five months, DHS has released 190,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. The majority have been released in San Antonio, which has been forced to absorb 72,000 foreign nationals, and El Paso, which has had to take 67,000 since December 21, 2018.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan recently admitted to Congress that “100 percent” of adult border crossers arriving at the southern border with children are being released into the U.S. and eventually being given work permits.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has exclusively detailed at Breitbart News three executive actions the Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be quickly heard. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue-collar and working class will not continue if illegal immigration levels continue soaring.

At current catch and release rates, by the end of the year, DHS will have freed more than 455,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — in addition to the projected half a million illegal aliens who are expected to successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year, undetected by federal officials.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.