Donald Trump: Roy Moore Cannot Win 2020 Senate Election

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has nothing against Roy Moore but that he cannot beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in the 2020 Senate race.

“Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating,” Trump said, pointing to the danger of Republicans possibly losing the seat in Alabama if Moore runs again.

Moore lost to Jones in 2017 during a special election to fill the seat previously held by Sen. Jeff Sessions before he was appointed as attorney general in Trump’s administration.

Moore previewed another run for Senate, warning his possible Republican rival for the nomination, Bradley Byrne, that if he ran, he would beat Doug Jones.

“I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” Trump said.

Trump warned that the consequences are greater in the 2020 election, as it is a full six-year term.

“If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories,” he said.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. warned Moore to stay out of the race.

“If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge,” he wrote on Twitter.

In response, Moore retweeted a supporter’s description of Trump Jr. as a “Bozo” and a “carpetbagging Yankee”: