Donald Trump Thanks Robert Mueller: ‘Case Is Closed’

President Donald Trump commented on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s concluding statement about his report on Wednesday.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

Mueller broke his silence on Wednesday at the Justice Department telling reportersthere was “insufficient evidence” to charge the Trump campaign with conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

During his press statement, Mueller said that he would close the special counsel office, resign, and return to public life.

He said the Justice Department could not indict the sitting president of the United States of committing a crime and did not do so.

Mueller said that his report did not exonerate Trump on the issue of obstruction either.

“If we had confidence the president did not commit a crime we would have said so,” he said.

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Mueller also indicated that he would not testify to Congress about his report, despite Democrat demands that he appear for a hearing.

“The report is my testimony,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also restated Meuller’s conclusion in a statement to reporters: