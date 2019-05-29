House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) gave collusion holdouts some hope on Wednesday in a statement alleging President Trump was “lying” when he said Special Counsel Robert Mueller found “no collusion.”

“Although Department of Justice policy prevented the Special Counsel from bringing criminal charges against the president, the Special Counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying about the Special Counsel’s findings … and above all, lying in saying that the Special Counsel found no obstruction and no collusion,” Nadler said.

Mueller, in his first remarks since the special counsel investigation began in May 2017, reiterated that his team did not find sufficient evidence to charge anyone on the Trump campaign with any conspiracy with Russia during the 2016 elections.

“There was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy,” he said.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted shortly thereafter, “Nothing changes from the Mueller report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called on Democrats to “move on” from the investigation.

“Speaker Pelosi and her caucus need to accept the results of the 2016 election, admit there was no collusion, and recognize that Russia’s election meddling happened under President Obama’s watch,” he said in a tweet.

“Republicans are committed to improving the lives of the American people. I invite Democrats to join us and focus on the issues their constituents sent them to Congress to address,” he added.