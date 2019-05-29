House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement Wednesday special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “clearly” shows President Donald Trump is “lying” about collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.

Chairman Nadler released a statement after Robert Mueller’s press conference on Wednesday, in which Nadler suggested that the president continues to lie about the Mueller report’s findings. The Mueller report confirmed the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russian government in 2016, and Attorney General William Barr found insufficient evidence to suggest Trump obstructed justice.

During the press conference, Mueller said he did not have the option to levy charges against the president, per Justice Department regulations.

“Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” he said. “It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated.

Nadler said that “Mueller reaffirmed his report, which found substantial evidence that Russia attacked our political system and that the President sought to obstruct Mueller’s investigation over and over again.”

Nadler continued:

The Special Counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying about the Special Counsel’s findings, lying about the testimony of key witnesses in the Special Counsel’s report, and is lying in saying that the Special Counsel found no obstruction and no collusion.

Read my statement following Special Counsel Robert Muller's press conference this morning on the conclusion of the investigation into President Trump and his associates: pic.twitter.com/1FDMotIgiY — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019

Nadler then pivoted towards Congress, saying that because Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against President Trump, “it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump– and we will do so.”

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), who has contended that President Trump obstructed justice, said that the “ball” is in Congress’ court to levy charges against the president.

“No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law,” Nadler concluded in his statement.