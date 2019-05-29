Justin Amash Tells Congress: ‘the Ball Is in Our Court’ on Impeachment

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) said Wednesday after Robert Mueller’s press conference that the “ball is in” Congress’ “court” on impeachment after Mueller said the special counsel did not have the option of charging President Donald Trump with a crime.

During a press conference on Wednesday special counsel, Mueller said that he was constitutionally prohibited from charging President Trump with a crime.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Rep. Amash, who recently came out and contended that the president obstructed justice and his actions were “inherently corrupt,” despite the Mueller’s reports conclusion that Trump did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and that Attorney General William Barr found insufficient evidence to warrant an obstruction of justice charge.

After the Mueller press conference, Amash said that Congress needs to take action against Trump.

“The ball is in our court, Congress,” Amash tweeted.

The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 29, 2019