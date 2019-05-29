Man Sets Himself Ablaze Near the White House

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: Morning sunlight strikes the flag flying above the White House March 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Secret Service said a letter sent to the White House tested positive for cyanide at an off-site mail screening facility Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

A man has lit himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday, the U.S. Secret Serice said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, the man set himself ablaze at 12:20 p.m. EST near 15th Street and Constitution Ave., located south of the White House. National Park Service and U.S. Park Police provided first aid to the individual.

Social media users shared footage of the incident with one showing law enforcement scrambling to the scene of the fire. The video shows what appears to be a fire extinguisher used on the fire.

In a statement to CNBC, a Washington Fire Department spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement.” The man’s condition is currently unknown, but is said to have been transported to a nearby hospital.

The fire comes weeks after a similar incident occurred in which Secret Service responded to an electric wheelchair-bound man attempting to self-immolate outside the White House. The man was treated for injuries following the incident and posed no threat to President Donald Trump, officials confirmed.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.