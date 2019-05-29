Maxine Waters Attacks Trump as ‘Traitor,’ ‘Porn Star Fornicator’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), one of Congress’s loudest and consistent voices advocating impeachment, is ratcheting up her criticism of President Donald Trump after he mocked former Vice President Joe Biden during a recent visit to Japan.

Over Memorial Day weekend, President Trump insulted Biden after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un referred to the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate as a “fool of low IQ.”

“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse,” the president wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

On Tuesday, Waters fired off a trio of tweets denouncing President Trump’s comments, referring to him as an “unAmerican traitor” and” porn star fornicator” who should resign rather than face impeachment proceedings.

“Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor!” Waters began. “How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism?”

“America’s disgraceful president is totally out of control! He is now supporting murderous dictator Kim Jong Un who is testing ballistic missiles and threatening the United States. Does Trump’s desire to be a dictator supercede [sic] the security of his own country?” the California Democrat continued.

Waters concluded her tweetstorm urging President Trump to oust himself from the White House before Congress takes matters into their own hands: “Low life Trump – lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator – should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office!”

Hours earlier, the Biden campaign issued a statement blasting President Trump for his comments, accusing him of “embracing autocrats” at the expense of U.S. “institutions.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself,” said deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield. “And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions – whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.”

Biden himself has a history of criticizing President Trump while abroad, describing the state of U.S. policies under Trump as “an embarrassment” while speaking before foreign policy leaders in Munich, in February.

“While I cannot speak today as an elected government official who is able to set policy, I can speak as a citizen. I can offer insight into my country. I know we’ve heard a lot today about leadership, but in my experience, leadership only exists if somebody — and others — are with you. Leadership in the absence of people who are with you is not leadership,” the former vice president said.