Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) reacted Wednesday to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s statement on closing his investigation and that the report Attorney General William Barr released last month will serve as his “testimony” about investigating President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign Russia collusion allegations.

“Mueller made clear Trump is NOT exonerated and that AG Barr is a liar,” Waters tweeted. “Mueller did his job now it’s time for Congress to do its job. No more hiding behind the special counsel. Enough is enough. It’s time to #ImpeachTrump. We can’t wait for 2020. The time is NOW!”

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment even before the Mueller investigation got underway in May 2017.

Mueller, however, did not attack Barr in his announcement.

“We appreciate that the attorney general made the report largely public, and we do not question the attorney general’s good faith in that decision,” Mueller said.

Mueller said the conclusions laid out in his final report will stand and he would not comment further on the investigation even if he were to testify before Congress.

But because Mueller said, “If we had confidence the president did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Trump critics are already jumping on the impeachment bandwagon.

