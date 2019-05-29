Meghan Markle Not Scheduled to Meet Donald Trump During Royal Visit

President Donald Trump will meet with the Royal family during his visit to the United Kingdom next month, but Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will be absent, according to reports.

Her husband Prince Harry will attend a June 3 lunch with members of the Royal family, according to the schedule, including his brother Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Markle gave birth to her son Archie Harrison last month and remains on maternity leave.

Royal observers suggest Markle might return to the spotlight on June 8 to celebrate the Queen’s birthday with the rest of the family for the Trooping the Colour parade.

Her last public appearance was May 8th, two days after her baby Archie was born, during a brief photo shoot to celebrate the occasion.

Markle is not a fan of Trump, as she made her views on the president perfectly clear prior to her marriage into the Royal family, during an interview with Larry Widmore.

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012, like, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points — that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it,” she said.

She said she was not impressed by the kind of world that Trump was promising during the election.

“You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she said.