Nancy Pelosi: Facebook ‘Accomplices’ in Spreading Russian Fake News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday that Facebook “wittingly” served as a conduit for fake news, contending they helped spread fake news allegedly perpetrated by the Russians.

Controversy emerged last week as a video emerged of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stammering through a press conference. Many claimed some versions of the video were intentionally doctored to make her stammering appear worse. Pelosi blamed Republicans for sharing the video as an example of fake news.

President Donald Trump even shared a video of the press conference.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE,” he wrote on Twitter last week, featuring a highlight clip from Fox Business anchors analyzing Pelosi’s future as Speaker of the House.

“I tell you what, I’ve been watching her, and I have been watching her for a long period of time — she’s not the same person,” he said.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Pelosi said, “There is a false video that Republicans are putting out on Facebook now, this is self-serving of me to say, but I say it because women say to me ‘I would run, but I couldn’t subject my family to what you go through.'”

The House Democrat leader then blamed Facebook for spreading the allegedly doctored press conference from last week, suggesting that Facebook was complicit in spreading Russian fake news and other false information.

Pelosi continued, “But when something like Facebook says, ‘I know this is false but, it’s a lie, but we’re showing it anyway, well to me it says two things…I was giving them the benefit of the doubt on Russia…but clearly, they wittingly were accomplices and enablers of false information to go out across Facebook.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on Facebook: "I was giving them the benefit of the doubt on Russia…but clearly they wittingly were accomplices and enablers of false information to go out across Facebook." pic.twitter.com/8Ev7M1MYRK — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2019