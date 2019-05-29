Robert Mueller: If Trump Didn’t Commit Crime, ‘We Would Have Said So’

Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday that if he had determined President Donald Trump didn’t commit a crime, he “would have said so.”

Mueller, in his first public statement since completing the Russia investigation, was referencing the portion of his report focusing on whether the president obstructed justice during the investigation.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” said the special counsel.

His remarks were similar to language used in his report: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

