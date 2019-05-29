Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called for Democrats to move on from the special counsel’s report in a series of tweets after Robert Mueller delivered a public statement on Wednesday.

“Special Counsel Robert Mueller made it very clear that his report is definitive and he has no intention to testify before Congress. It is well past time for Democrats to move on from this madness,” he tweeted.

“Speaker Pelosi and her caucus need to accept the results of the 2016 election, admit there was no collusion, and recognize that Russia’s election meddling happened under President Obama’s watch,” he added.

“Republicans are committed to improving the lives of the American people. I invite Democrats to join us and focus on the issues their constituents sent them to Congress to address,” Scalise said in a tweet:

Scalise’s tweet came after Mueller delivered a press conference where he reiterated that there was insufficient evidence of any broader conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, and that his office did not make any determination on whether the president obstructed justice.

Democrats are divided between whether to try to impeach the president, or focus on the 2020 elections. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has resisted calls to begin an impeachment process, but outspoken members of her caucus have continued to urge her to do so.

Even if Democrats begin impeachment proceedings in the House, there is not support in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority.