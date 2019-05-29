While taking questions at a town hall event Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) was confronted by a black voter who criticized his “demonizing” calls to impeach President Trump.

“From what I’m seeing, for the black community and minorities, is that Trump is good for America,” the voter stated. “And I’m wondering why the Republicans and Democrats are fighting him so much when he’s doing such a good job?”

“You’re demonizing him on something that you know is not true,” he added. “It’s just bewildering to me that you can treat the president of the United States in this way, especially when he’s doing such a good job for minorities and black people.”

In the video, captured by 13 On Your Side ABC, Amash responded to the unidentified man and said that he believes there are a lot of people that “disagree” with his point and claimed “nobody’s demonizing” President Trump.

“The person who demonizes people every day is Donald Trump,” Amash claimed. “He goes on Twitter and calls people names and says the most egregious things about people.”

Amash added, “Somehow if anyone challenges any policy position he has, or says there’s something in the Mueller report we should look at, that is somehow attacking him or demonizing him and that’s totally ridiculous of course.”

“He’s the one demonizing people. He is the one attacking people day after day,” Amash said. “It’s not healthy for our country for our people to have hatred towards each other.”

Watch the entire town hall event: