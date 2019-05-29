Watch Live: Jerry Nadler Responds to Mueller Press Conference

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will hold a press conference Wednesday responding to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s presser.

Mueller held a press conference Wednesday morning, suggesting that his report confirming that there was no collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia speaks for itself. The former special counsel also suggested that the special counsel could not levy charges against the president, per Justice Department regulations.

Nadler released a statement shortly after Mueller’s press conference, contending that the special counsel report “clearly” shows that Trump lied about the report’s primary claims that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice.

Nadler said that “Mueller reaffirmed his report, which found substantial evidence that Russia attacked our political system and that the President sought to obstruct Mueller’s investigation over and over again.”

Nadler then pivoted towards Congress, saying that because Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against President Trump, “it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump– and we will do so.”

“No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law,” Nadler concluded in his statement.

Nadler’s press conference is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Eastern in New York.