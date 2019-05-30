President Donald Trump denied knowledge of any attempt to hide the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain during his visit to the Pacific, but said the attempt to do so was “well-meaning.”

“I would never do a thing like that,” he said “Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him. Okay? They were well-meaning, I will say. I didn’t know anything about it. I would never have done that.”

The president commented on the story as he left the White House for a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy.

Trump again confirmed that he never liked McCain, citing his vote to kill the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare and his effort to get America to go to war in Iraq.

“I wasn’t a fan of John McCain, I never will be, but certainly I couldn’t care less if there is a boat named after his father,” Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal reported an email from White House Military Office to the U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet directing the guided-missile destroyer to be out of sight during Trump’s visit. Trump did not deny the story.

“I don’t know who did it. We will probably be able to find out who did it,” he said. “They thought they were doing me a favor because they know I am not a fan of John McCain.”