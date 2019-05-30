President Donald Trump honored Cadet Parker Hammond on Thursday for beating cancer while attending the Air Force Academy.

“Today, Parker Hammond graduates as a munitions and missiles maintenance officer along with the class that has stood with him every step of the way,” Trump said, as the class applauded and cheered.

Hammond was diagnosed with testicular cancer that spread to his lymph nodes during his junior year. He underwent tough chemotherapy while training, making it unclear whether he would actually graduate or get commissioned.

The cancer went into remission on September 13 and Hammond was granted the necessary waivers to earn commission.

Trump called Parker onto the stage to recognize his accomplishment.

“They love you Parker!” the president said, returning a salute from the cadet.