Donald Trump: ‘I Got Me Elected’ Not Russia

President Donald Trump clarified a statement he made on Twitter about Russia, denying the country had anything to do with winning his election.

“No, Russia did not help me get elected. Do you know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all,” Trump said. “Russia, if anything, I think, helped the other side.”

Trump clarified a statement on Twitter, in which he was characterizing the Democratic obsession with Russia that suddenly went quiet.

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected,” Trump wrote on Thursday morning. “It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

Democrats and Trump’s critics in the media pounced on the statement, insisting that the president finally admitted that Russia helped him get elected.

Trump said that Hillary Clinton colluded with the media and the Russians to win her election, but lost.

“She didn’t make it, but you take a look at collusion between Hillary Clinton and the media. you take a look at collusion between Hillary Clinton and Russia,” Trump said. “She had more to do in the campaign with Russia than I did.”