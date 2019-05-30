President Donald Trump praised Brexit warrior Nigel Farage on Thursday for the results of the European Union vote.

“Nigel just had a big victory, got 32 percent of the vote, starting from nothing,” Trump said.

The president commented on the E.U. Parliament elections as he left the White House for a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy.

Farage’s Brexit Party won 32 percent of the vote, seating 29 members of the European Parliament if the United Kingdom is still in the E.U. in October.

Trump did not say whether he would visit with Farage or Boris Johnson during his trip to the United Kingdom next week but praised them both.

“Nigel Farage is a friend of mine, Boris is a friend of mine, they’re two very good guys, very interesting people,” Trump said, adding that, “I think they’re big powers over there, I think they’ve done a good job.”

Trump will visit the United Kingdom from June 3-5.