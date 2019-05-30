Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and other House Republicans led a fight throughout last week to combat what Massie calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “legislative malpractice” in an interview with Breitbart News on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, Rep. John Rose (R-TN), a freshman Republican congressman, objected to passing a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill by voice vote. The House will likely take the bill up next Monday when Congress returns from recess.

Rose became the third Republican congressman within the last week to block unanimous consent and pass the legislation without a recorded vote.

The Tennessee freshman said, “most Americans would view it as a trick” if the House would pass a disaster aid bill with so few Republicans around.

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) asked for a recorded vote on Tuesday for the disaster aid bill, suggesting that the House Speaker Pelosi was performing “legislative malpractice” by passing the bill without a recorded vote.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) objected to the bill last Friday and noted that the bill did not include President Donald Trump’s requested $4.5 billion in border security and humanitarian funding.

Congressman Massie spoke with Breitbart News Thursday, saying that much of Pelosi’s “legislative malpractice” exceeds that of former Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner. Massie noted that one of the reasons he helped with the motion to vacate to oust Boehner from his speakership was due to Boehner’s passing bills without a recorded vote.

The Kentucky conservative noted that many lawmakers have become increasingly frustrated with passing legislation both during the congressional recess and without a recorded vote.

“A lot of members of Congress are dissatisfied with this legislative malpractice,” Massie told Breitbart News.

The lawmaker noted that many media publications and lawmakers have criticized Roy for objecting to the $19.1 disaster aid bill, yet at the same time asking for more funding for border security in the legislation. Massie said that both he and Roy want the spending offset so that it would make less of an impact on the deficit.

“My main objection is not the type of spending; it’s the fact that it’s not offset. And I know some have criticized Chip Roy for simultaneously saying the bill spends too much and then saying where’s the border security supplement. But in defense of Chip Roy, he thinks both of those can be offset,” Massie said.

Rep. Massie then asked rhetorically why Congress is so focused on helping with natural disasters while not adding funding to help the border crisis.

Massie said, “It’s a fair question to ask, why are we concerned with these disasters but not” the border crisis.

Rep. Massie then asked why Pelosi has not led the House to pass the bill through the House.

“She is trying to phone in her righteous indignation,” Massie said. “Where is she?”

Massie tweeted Thursday suggesting that instead of passing important legislation, Pelosi is holding a fundraiser with Disney.

Massie wrote, “Why didn’t @ SpeakerPelosi call Congress back today to vote on a disaster relief bill? A fundraiser with @ DisneyStudios is more important to her. Will she tweet again that she can’t believe a bill didn’t pass while she and the Dems were schmoozing in LA?”

Why didn’t @SpeakerPelosi call Congress back today to vote on a disaster relief bill? A fundraiser with @DisneyStudios is more important to her. Will she tweet again that she can’t believe a bill didn’t pass while she and the Dems were schmoozing in LA?https://t.co/3XF2YqMjVc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 30, 2019