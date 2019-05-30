Two major U.S. airports that banned the popular Chick-fil-A food franchise because the owner supports traditional marriage could be facing charges of religious discrimination as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigates claims made against them.

The New York Post reported that the FAA is looking into religious discrimination complaints arising from the chain’s ban at San Antonio International Airport in Texas and Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York.

According to the FAA, the U.S. Department of Transportation “received complaints alleging discrimination by two airport operators against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs, the Post reported.

“San Antonio International Airport and Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been informed by the FAA’s Office of Civil Rights that it has opened investigations into those complaints,” the Post reported.

“The FAA notes that federal requirements prohibit airport operators from excluding persons on the basis of religious creed from participating in airport activities that receive or benefit from FAA grant funding,” the FAA said in a statement.

“The findings of the investigations will be communicated to the complainants once the investigations are completed,” the statement said.

“Chick-fil-A, an Atlanta-based chicken sandwich chain, has come under fire in years past for donating millions to groups that oppose same-sex marriage,” the Post reported.

Dan Cathy, the chain’s CEO, said in 2012 that he supported “the biblical definition of the family unit” and that same-sex marriage was “inviting God’s judgment.”

“Chick-fil-A said in a statement to The Post on Wednesday that the chain ‘did not initiate, nor are we involved in this investigation.’”

“We are a restaurant company focused on food and hospitality for all,” the statement said. “We are grateful for all our customers and are glad to serve them at any time.”

“We welcome and embrace all people, regardless of religion, race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity,” the statement said.

