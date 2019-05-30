Hickenlooper: Trump Will Win if Dems Embrace Socialism

Former Colorado Governor and 2020 presidential candidate John Hickenlooper on Wednesday evening told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump will win back the White House in 2020 if the party does not distance itself from socialism.

“I don’t think socialism is the answer,” Hickenlooper told the left-wing opinion host who wondered why he was identifying socialism as the alternative and disparaging other Democrats running for president like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “If we don’t distance ourselves from socialism, we’re going to turn the election over… to the worst president in the history of this country. “

As Democrats embrace Medicare for all and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal, Hickenlooper is warning his party that Americans will associate those policies with socialism and turn on Democrats while giving Trump an effective line of attack against his 2020 opponent.

“I don’t think we’re going to address climate change by guaranteeing every American a federal job, which is what part of the Green New Deal was. I don’t think we’re going to address the spiraling inflation in health care by forcibly telling 150 million people that we’re going to take away their private insurance,” he told NPR earlier in the week. “These are what a lot of Americans look at as facets or aspects of socialism.”

Trump has already started defining Democrats as the party of “radical socialism” that will send more Americans to the “poorhouse.”