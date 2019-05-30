Business software maker Salesforce is telling gun retailers they must stop selling AR-15s if they want to continue using the company’s business applications.

The Washington Post reports that Salesforce is a $120 billion San Francisco-based company whose “skyscraper…towers over the city as the tallest building and a major landmark.”

They are now telling customers who sell firearms that they are barred from using Salesforce “technology to market products, manage customer service operations and fulfill orders” unless they cease selling AR-15s.

Salesforce’s “Acceptable Use Policy” goes beyond a ban on AR-15s, to include any semiautomatic firearms “that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and any of the following: thumbhole stock, folding or telescoping stock, grenade launcher or flare launcher, flash or sound suppressor, forward pistol grip, pistol grip (in the case of a rifle) or second pistol grip (in the case of a pistol), [and/or] barrel shroud.”

The policy also makes clear that gun retailers cannot sell “high capacity” magazines if they want to use Salesforce software.

Following the February 14, 2018, attack on the Parkland, Florida, high school, Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff tweeted, “The AR-15 is the most popular rifle in America. Ban it.”

