President Donald Trump honored Air Force Academy graduates on Thursday, delivering the commencement address.

“You exemplify the grit, the guts, and the grace that make America’s Air Force the best in the world,” Trump said to the cadets.

The president promised to shake the hand of the nearly 1,000 graduates gathered for the ceremony. Trump was welcomed with roars of applause as he arrived, prompting him to joke about their bigger military budget.

“We’re going to win so much you’re going to get tired of winning, but not really,” Trump said, prompting cheers from the crowd. “We never get tired of winning do we?” he asked. “No!” the cadets shouted in reply.

He vowed to continue rebuilding the Air Force, spending billions on new planes and weapons systems that would assist their mission.

“Nothing will ever strike more fear in the hearts of our enemies or inspire more confidence in our friends than the roaring engines of American fighter jets, flown by the greatest pilots on the planet Earth, by far,” Trump said. “The sound of America’s warplanes is the sound of American justice.”

Many of the cadets also cheered Trump’s proposed “Space Force,” which would focus on defense systems in space.

“We’re soon having, as you know, something that I started, and it started a little slow, and now everybody’s embraced it: Space Force,” he said, thanking the Air Force for helping the administration develop the concept.

Trump also praised the Air Force for their contributions to America’s defense.

“We’re always ready, right general?” Trump asked. “I wonder how that’s going to be viewed, that statement tomorrow in the press, you can imagine, and that’s ok, let them think whatever they want to think.”

The crowd of cadets and families cheered wildly in response.