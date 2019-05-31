Canadian Prime Minister Deems USMCA ‘Win-Win-Win’

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lauded the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal as a “win” for each of the three countries as he met with Vice President Mike Pence in Ottawa Thursday.

Vice President Pence thanked the prime minister for Canada’s moves to ratify the USMCA trade deal. He added the U.S. is making “energetic efforts” to get it through Congress over the summer.

Pence and Trudeau met with the USMCA advisory council after their bilateral meeting. Trudeau presented the “extraordinary leaders” who worked on the deal in Canada as evidence of its “united appeal” in Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau deemed the deal a “win-win-win” for all three countries involved.

Vice President Pence brought words of appreciation from President Donald Trump for the deal. He said the Canadian prime minister drove a hard bargain, but that President Donald Trump did too. “I was in on many of those discussions,” he said of the path on the way to a deal that Pence declared, “superior to its predecessor in every way.”

“We’re going to get the USMCA done this year,” the vice president assured.

