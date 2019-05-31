11 Dead, Six Wounded in Virginia Beach Shooting

Virginia Beach shooting
AWR HAWKINS

Eleven people were killed and six wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.

CNN reports that earlier reports that the suspect was taken into custody have been updated to show that the suspect is dead. The deceased suspect was a “longtime public utilities employee.”

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the city’s municipal center.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) tweeted:

The Democrat and Chronicle quotes Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera saying that the shooter fired “indiscriminately” at people in the municipal building.

