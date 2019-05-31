Eleven people were killed and six wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.

CNN reports that earlier reports that the suspect was taken into custody have been updated to show that the suspect is dead. The deceased suspect was a “longtime public utilities employee.”

JUST IN: 11 people are dead following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, with six more transported to area hospitals, according to officials. https://t.co/RQHWuJDrXa pic.twitter.com/sCNfKTHZzB — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2019

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the city’s municipal center.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) tweeted:

This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2019

The Democrat and Chronicle quotes Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera saying that the shooter fired “indiscriminately” at people in the municipal building.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.