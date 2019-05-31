Gabby Giffords Lauds Salesforce for Mandating Retailers End AR-15 Sales

Gun control proponent Gabby Giffords is praising business software maker Salesforce for demanding that its firearm retail customers cease selling AR-15s.

Giffords began pushing for background check legislation after she was shot on January 8, 2011, by an attacker who acquired his gun via a background check. Since that time, she has pushed to force every would-be gun owner to pass the same background check her attacker passed, and her gun control group has promulgated an “assault weapons” ban among other controls.

Now Giffords is lauding corporate efforts to require gun retailers to quit selling ARs if they want to use Salesforce software for their business.

She tweeted:

While Senate leaders won't even allow a debate on background checks, companies like @salesforce are stepping up to the plate. Thank you Marc @Benioff for showing that corporate America can join the fight to #endgunviolence. I’m proud to stand with you. https://t.co/8ZclA9bIsV — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) May 31, 2019

The Salesforce “Acceptable Use Policy” bans the sale of any semiautomatic firearms “that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and any of the following: thumbhole stock, folding or telescoping stock, grenade launcher or flare launcher, flash or sound suppressor, forward pistol grip, pistol grip (in the case of a rifle) or second pistol grip (in the case of a pistol), [and/or] barrel shroud.”

