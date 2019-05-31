Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Friday his decision to name former Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Cedric Richmond to serve as his campaign co-chair.

Richmond is currently the Assistant to the House Majority Whip in the House of Representatives.

Biden’s campaign made the announcement a day after comments about race surfaced from the former vice president’s past, condemning the idea of reparations and proclaiming the two-party political system in the South “good for the Negro.”

Biden’s campaign manager Greg Schultz praised Richmond as a big asset to the campaign.

“His leadership on the Congressional Black Caucus and strong relationships throughout the country and the Democratic Party make him an asset to any campaign, and we are very grateful for his valuable contributions to Team Joe,” he said in a statement to reporters.

Black activists have expressed concerns about Biden’s past, despite serving as the vice president for President Barack Obama.

Activists criticize Biden’s leadership in getting the 1990s-era crime bill passed and his opposition to public busing to desegregate schools.