Mitt Romney: Trump Challenger Bill Weld a ‘Terrific Guy’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in an interview with Politico Friday that Republican presidential primary challenger Bill Weld is a “terrific guy.”

In an interview with Politico, the former failed Republican presidential candidate claimed he supports the president more often than not, despite Romney’s many instances of fighting the president’s America First agenda.

Although the former Massachusetts governor said he will not yet support Trump’s re-election campaign, Romney said the president has essentially secured the nomination; however, he did praise Trump’s GOP challenger, Bill Weld, as a “terrific guy.”

In May, Romney also said Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-MI) contention that Trump engaged in “impeachable conduct” was “courageous.”

In March, Romney voted against President Donald Trump’s national emergency resolution to build a wall along the southern border, although he claimed that decisi0n did not amount to a vote “against border security.” Sen. Romney served as one of the 12 Senate Republicans to vote against the national emergency.

The Utah senator also infamously took to the leftist Washington Post to slam President Donald Trump in January.

“The Trump presidency made a deep descent in December,” Romney wrote in the Post last week. Romney said, “On balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

Many of the president’s allies quickly turned to attack Romney for his anti-Trump stance, including Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), a populist Republican senator.

“One of the reasons I ran is because it’s no longer business as usual, and to me, Mitt Romney would epitomize business as usual and the old way of governing,” Braun charged in an interview with Breitbart News in January. “Many people were shaken by the fact that there is a novel approach and a new style. Thank goodness, because what we had is dismal.”