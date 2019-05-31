Multiple People Shot at Courthouse, Suspect in Custody in Virginia Beach

San Antonio Police Crime Scene. (AP File Photo: Eric Gay)
AP File Photo: Eric Gay
AWR HAWKINS

Multiple people were shot when a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center today.

WAVY reports there is no confirmation on the extent of the injuries, only that “multiple people” were injured.

According to News Center Maine, “Police said the shooting happened at the Municipal Center, Building 2.”

A suspect is in custody.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.