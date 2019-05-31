Parker: This Economy Is a Gift to All Americans

Some believe that President Trump’s economic reforms are only benefiting the country’s “one percent.” But in reality, the pro-growth policy agenda being pursued by the current administration is helping the Americans who need it most.

Recent data validates this claim. While wages have begun to climb across all segments of society, recent figures show that those in the bottom 25 percent of wage-earners – or Americans making roughly $20,000 or less – are experiencing the most rapid pay increases. This group has seen their paychecks swell by over four percent during the last year.