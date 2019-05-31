Parker: This Economy Is a Gift to All Americans

Elaine Parker of Job Creators Network writes at foxnews.com that the rising tide of President Trump’s economic reforms is indeed lifts all boats, especially Among blue-collar workers and the bottom 25 percent of wage-earners;
Some believe that President Trump’s economic reforms are only benefiting the country’s “one percent.” But in reality, the pro-growth policy agenda being pursued by the current administration is helping the Americans who need it most.
Recent data validates this claim. While wages have begun to climb across all segments of society, recent figures show that those in the bottom 25 percent of wage-earners – or Americans making roughly $20,000 or less – are experiencing the most rapid pay increases. This group has seen their paychecks swell by over four percent during the last year.
Additionally, wage growth for blue-collar workers continues to surpass the rate of their supervisors and managers month after month.
. . .
The overall unemployment rate – one of the more popular barometers of economic health – is at a five-decade low. In addition to being a figure economists repeat on television, the rock-bottom rate indicates that most people who want a job have one – a circumstance that is confirmed by recent Job Creators Network/ScottRasmussen.com polling. The data reveals less than one-fifth of Americans are concerned with business layoffs in their area.
Read the rest of the piece here.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.