Trump Celebrates LGBT Pride Month, Urges World to Decriminalize Homosexuality

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday in celebration of LGBT Pride Month, which begins in June, and repeated his administration’s call for the international community to decriminalize homosexuality in countries where it is illegal.

Trump tweeted:

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

Trump has frequently been attacked by LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) activists on the left, particularly for his administration’s policies on transgenderism.

Trump has barred transgender individuals from serving in the military, and reversed Barack Obama’s policies encouraging public schools to provide for transgender bathrooms. His administration also recently insisted on sticking to a definition of sexual discrimination that refers to biological sex.

More broadly, however, President Trump has championed gay rights at home and abroad.

On the campaign trail in 2016, he was proud of his support from the LGBT community, emerging onstage at a rally in Colorado bearing a Pride flag with the words, “LGBT for Trump.”

In addition, as Breitbart News recently noted:

Trump championed gay voices within the GOP since his campaign, when he backed Peter Thiel at the Republican National Convention. Trump appointed U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, one of the highest-ranking gay officials. His administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality.

Trump also recently described the gay marriage of potential 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg — the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for president — as “absolutely fine,” “great,” and “good.”

