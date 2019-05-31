Virginia Beach city councilman Guy King Tower responded to Friday’s shooting by suggesting further restrictions need to be placed on licensing guns.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo talked of the wide variety of places law-abiding citizens can carry guns for self-defense in Virginia. He asked Tower if there is any proof that having “more weapons” accessible in more places equals greater safety.

Tower responded, “I am not a student of the data there, so I wouldn’t speculate about that.”

After admitting he does not know whether expanded carry opportunities make people safer, Tower called for placing further restrictions on licenses for guns: “I certainly have a strong gut feeling that we need to further restrict at least the licensing of guns in this state.”

