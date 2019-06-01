Ilhan Omar after Virginia Beach Shooting: Confront the NRA

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called for her colleagues in Congress to confront the NRA following Friday’s Virginia Beach shooting.

The shooting was allegedly carried out by a 40-year-old public utility worker. He allegedly used a .45 handgun which he bought “legally.”.

Omar responded to the shooting by tweeting:

I am outraged and heartbroken. How much longer will we ignore the pain of our communities? We need to immediately confront the power of the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in this country. https://t.co/tjWCPtC7B2 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 1, 2019

If the attacker acquired his gun “legally,” as reported by NBC News, that means he passed a background check to acquire it. He did not get it via nefarious means nor did he have to, as he had no criminal record. He simply complied with all the left’s gun control measures in acquiring his weapon, then used it in a crime.

What gun control would Omar push to prevent this? How is the NRA to blame in any way?

