Longshot 2020 presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) was booed by Democrat activists for warning against the dangers of socialism at the California Democrat Convention on Saturday.

Speaking before delegates in San Fransisco, Hickenlooper said that Democrats would be painted as far-left extremists operating outside the ideological norms of U.S. politics if the party embraced socialism. “If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer,” said Hickenlooper, prompting loud boos from audience members.

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1134966028881027072

Hickenlooper’s Saturday remarks echoed similar comments he made in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in which he argued President Donald Trump will win in 2020 if Democrats fail to distance themselves from socialism. “I don’t think socialism is the answer,” Hickenlooper told the left-wing host. “If we don’t distance ourselves from socialism, we’re going to turn the election over… to the worst president in the history of this country. “

Hickenlooper, whom polls show is among the least popular Democrat White House hopefuls, has thus far failed to amass the 65,000 donors required to qualify for the second presidential debate threshold, though he has qualified for one of the Democrat National Committee’s debates after notching more than one percent support in a trio of public surveys, according to The Hill.