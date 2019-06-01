Man Allegedly Attacks Woman over Handicap Parking Spot, Gets Shot

A man allegedly attacked a woman over a handicap parking spot outside Milwaukee Police Headquarters, only to be shot when the woman pulled a gun on him.

WISN reports that 59-year-old Joseph Drier allegedly confronted the 28-year-old woman over a handicap parking spot. Drier thought the woman looked too young to need the spot and, after arguing, went to his car and allegedly returned with a steering wheel lock.

The woman said Drier allegedly swung at her with the lock in his hand, but she was able to keep enough distance between them that she was not struck. However, she did pull her gun at that point and shoot Drier, striking him in the leg.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the “28-year-old woman was taken into custody” for questioning. She was released once police ascertained what had taken place.

