President Trump Terminates India’s Preferential Trade Status

The decision removes India’s status as a beneficiary developing country, effective Wednesday.

“I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets,” Trump stated. “Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019.”

As reported by Bloomberg:

The Trump administration has said concerns over market access for U.S. goods being exported to India led them to withdraw the benefits, which prohibited duties on about $5.7 billion in imports in 2017, according to the Congressional Research Service.

India’s government responded in a statement, noting its desire to “find a mutually acceptable way forward.” It ultimately described Trump’s decision as “unfortunate.”

“India as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward. It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US,” India’s government stated.

“India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,” the statement continued. “We have significant development imperatives and concerns and our people also aspire for better standards of living. This will remain the guiding factor in the Government’s approach.”