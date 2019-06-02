GOP Sen. Kennedy: Democrats Should ‘Go Hard or Go Home’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned potential 2020 Democrats to “go hard or go home” in their impeachment efforts against President Trump.

.@SenJohnKennedy tells Democrats to make a decision on impeachment: “Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk with the American people. But my advice to my Democratic friends is, if you want to do it, go hard or go home.” pic.twitter.com/3zKjCjZe5r — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 2, 2019

“Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk with the American people. But my advice to my Democratic friends is, if you want to do it, go hard or go home,” Kennedy told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “Go to Amazon, buy a spine. If you’re not going to do it, let us get back to work.”

While the American public remains indifferent about the subject of impeachment, those in House leadership say they have no immediate plans to impeach the president.

Although Kennedy sounded the alarm for Democrats to go full force with impeachment, he also warned them that many American voters would not favor impeachment proceedings against Trump.

A recent survey conducted by the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll found that the majority of Americans are against Trump being impeached, but 37 percent of voters still support removing the president through impeachment proceedings.

Sixty percent of Democrats who responded to the survey support impeachment but 36 percent of independents would not be in favor of it.